Explosions occurred in Kherson

On the morning of 23 September, explosions were heard in Kherson. The air raid alert was announced a few minutes later.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne".

At 10:54 a.m., an air alert was declared in the Kherson region.

"The threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the south, in the areas where air alert has been declared," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned.

Earlier it was reported that two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kherson and its suburbs on Saturday, 21 September.