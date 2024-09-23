Russian airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties rises to 17, including 15-year-old boy. PHOTOS

As a result of Russian air strikes on Zaporizhzhia overnight, 17 people were wounded, including a 15-year-old child.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It is noted that Russian troops carried out three air strikes on Zaporizhzhia and four on the territory of Zaporizhzhia district around 23:00 on 22 September.

Multi-storey buildings and other civilian infrastructure of the regional centre were destroyed. The cars of local residents were destroyed.

Private sector houses in one of the villages of Zaporizhzhia district were also damaged.

As a reminder, on the evening of 22 September, Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia and injured 9 people.