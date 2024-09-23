Enemy is firing from TOS "Solntsepek" and MLRS at its military who are blocked at Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

The Russian invaders are trying to break through the Ukrainian defences of the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk and want to unblock their military personnel who are on the territory of the enterprise.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the spokesman for OTG "Kharkiv", Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, during a telethon.

"For this purpose, the enemy periodically strikes with artillery and uses a heavy flamethrower system or MLRS. These weapons are not accurate. That is why there are often cases of ‘friendly fire’ when the enemy inflicts fire on their own units," Sarantsev said.

He added that the condition of the blocked Russian soldiers is serious. From the very beginning, several dozen occupiers were blocked at the plant. Initially, there were 40 of them, but this number decreased during the hostilities. There are wounded among them, but there are also those who are able to take active action.

"This is a large industrial enterprise. In some places, a lot of buildings have been preserved, and there are a lot of underground communications, which are difficult for the defending side to use, but it is possible to organise a high-quality defence," Sarantsev said.

This situation has been going on for several months. The occupiers are trying to supply the blocked unit with supplies using UAVs.

"They had their own system of supply. So, of course, we cannot put up with this for long. We cannot keep such an enemy in our rear. That is why certain actions are being taken to eliminate it completely," added the spokesman.

As a reminder, between 10 May and 21 September 2024, the occupiers lost a total of 16384 servicemen in the Kharkiv sector.

Read more: Occupants hit their own units with MLRS near Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"