Trump doesn’t really know how to stop war in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump does not really know how to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The head of state said this in an interview with The New Yorker, Censor.NET reports.

"Trump is making political statements in his election campaign. He says he wants the war to end. Well, that's what we want too. This phrase and desire unite the world, everyone shares them. But here is a terrible question: ‘Who will take responsibility for ending the war?’ Some may say that the Minsk agreements either stopped or froze the fighting at a certain stage. But they also gave the Russians the opportunity to arm themselves even better and strengthen their fake claims to the territories they occupy," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Trump does not really know how to stop the war, even "if he thinks he knows how to do it."

Read more: Trump and Zelenskyy may meet next week - Reuters

"With this war, it often happens that the deeper you look at it, the less you understand," the President said.

"I've seen many leaders who were convinced that they knew how to end it tomorrow, but when they dived deeper into it, they realised that it was not that simple," Zelenskyy added.

Trump's statements about the end of the war in Ukraine

As reported earlier, US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that the war in Ukraine should be ended with strength and wisdom.

US Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance voiced Trump's alleged "peace plan". Thus, the plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war may include the creation of a "demilitarised zone" in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia. At that time, Ukraine would have to refuse to join NATO.

Read more: Under my presidency, US will get along well with Russia and China - Trump

In turn, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan commented on US presidential candidate Donald Trump's so-called "peace plan" to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, voiced by his Republican running mate J.D. Vance, and did not believe it would be possible to achieve peace in Ukraine if it were implemented.

During a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump evaded the question of whether he wanted Ukraine to win the war, repeating only that he "wants to end the war" and claiming that the real human cost of the war was allegedly in the millions.