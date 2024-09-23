Biden did not lift restrictions on Ukraine’s strikes deep into Russian territory - media

US President Joe Biden has not lifted restrictions on long-range strikes by Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"President Joe Biden on Sunday in Washington, answering a reporter's question about whether he had decided to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons, said no," the newspaper writes.

Britain's delicate negotiations with the US

According to "Voice of America", the UK is now trying to help Ukraine lift the US veto on the use of Western missiles against targets in Russia.

According to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, negotiations with the White House on allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia are ongoing.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Lammy said that the difficulties and challenges of the war in Ukraine will become "deeper and more severe", especially in late 2025-2026 and beyond.

"So it's a critical time for courage and bravery, patience and fortitude on the part of the allies who support Ukraine," he said, adding that Kyiv's allies are discussing what else our country may need on the battlefield to hold the front line.

"As a foreign secretary, I'm certainly not going to comment on operational details, because that can only help Putin. But there is a real-time discussion among allies about how we can support Ukraine as winter approaches," the British minister concluded.

It should be noted that Ukraine already has in service the French-British-made Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles with a range of approximately 300 kilometres.

However, since the use of these missiles is possible thanks to some American guidance technology, Kyiv needs the consent of not only London and Paris, but also Washington.

Earlier it was reported that the United States continues to discuss with its partners the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, but each country has the right to decide on this issue.

