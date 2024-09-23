Water quality in Seim and Desna rivers is gradually improving. Dark spot does not pose threat - Chernihiv RMA

The day before, repeated pollution was detected in the Seim River, but it does not pose a significant threat. The water quality in the Seim and the Desna rivers is gradually improving.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

New pollution in the Seim

"As reported by the head of the relevant department of the regional state administration, a new stain has been observed in the Seim, but it does not pose the same threat as the previous one. The water condition in the Seim and Desna rivers is gradually improving," the statement said.

As Censor.NET reported, as of 22 September, the Seim River was experiencing repeated water pollution. The situation in the Desna River is stabilising.

Pollution of the Seim and Desna rivers

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection Oleksandr Krasnolutskyi said that the Seim River was polluted from the territory of the Russian Federation. However, it is currently unknown whether this was done intentionally or by accident.

On 30 August, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported that the Desna River in Chernihiv Oblast had begun absorbing pollutants and saturating the water with oxygen.

Earlier, the then head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets, said that everything possible was being done to prevent the polluted waters of the Seim River from reaching Kyiv's drinking water intake.

Later, the Ministry of Environment stated that the pollution in the Seim and the Desna rivers came from a sugar plant in the Kursk region. This has already caused losses to our country of more than UAH 405 million.