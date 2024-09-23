Three police officers are wounded as result of Russian shelling of Staryi Saltiv

Today, on September 23, Russian troops attacked the village of Staryi Saltiv in the Kharkiv region, injuring three police officers and damaging police cars.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on September 23, at about 8:10 a.m., the Russian military attacked the village of Staryi Saltiv of the Vovchansk community with Tornado-S missiles and cluster munitions. About five hits of enemy ammunition were recorded.

Two police officers aged 38 and 33 were wounded in the shelling. They were hospitalized with numerous explosive and shrapnel wounds. In addition, another police officer sought medical assistance on his own. The police cars were also damaged.

An investigative team, forensic experts and explosives experts are working at the scene. The police document the consequences of enemy strikes and collect evidence of the crime.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war.

As a reminder, today at about 9 a.m., Russian troops struck Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, killing an 82-year-old woman.