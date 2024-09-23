The Russian Federation will study the victory plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after it is published in official sources of information.

This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

He added that the Kremlin is "cautious" about the details of the plan published in the media.

At the same time, according to Peskov, "there is no alternative for Russia to win the 'SMO'".

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, President Zelenskyy said at a press conference that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the US in September.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

8 September Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of Ukraine's victory plan" with the US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump, and Harris.

Later, the president said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that the plan for Ukraine's victory, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

The Victory Plan includes an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the United States to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

It also provides for the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

