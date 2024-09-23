Russia shelled Kramatorsk again: Woman was killed, 3 people were wounded (updated)

Russian occupiers struck at Kramatorsk, killing 1 person and wounding 3.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

"At noon, 6 explosions were heard in the city. A woman of about 45 years old was killed, her husband was wounded," the statement said.

The final consequences of the shelling are being established.

Later, Filashkin added that as of 14:10, the number of wounded had increased to 3. 8 private houses were damaged.

As a reminder, in the morning of 23 September, Russian invaders had already shelled Kramatorsk.

