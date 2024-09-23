SSU detains three arsonists of military vehicles in Cherkasy and Ternopil. PHOTOS

Three men who set fire to vehicles of the Defence Forces were detained in Cherkasy and Ternopil.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

They were most interested in the vehicles that had been serviced after performing combat missions at the front line.

Arson in Cherkasy

Thus, an 18-year-old local college student was detained in Cherkasy. He set fire to a military off-road vehicle using a flammable mixture at the request of the Russian Federation.

He filmed the arson and sent it to his Russian curator. He never received the promised money. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period).

He is in custody. The student faces up to 8 years in prison.

Arson in Ternopil

Two more men were detained in Ternopil. They were looking for quick money on Telegram channels, where they were contacted by a representative of the Russian special services.

"In order to destabilise the socio-political situation in the western region, the enemy promised the arsonists money in exchange for a series of arsons. However, they did not receive the promised money, as law enforcement officers detained both criminals in hot pursuit after the first arson. Mobile phones used in subversive activities in favour of Russia were seized from them," the statement said.

Both were served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons).

They also face up to 8 years in prison.

