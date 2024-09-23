Taiwan may be left without arms supplies from US due to war in Ukraine and Gaza - WSJ

The protracted wars in Gaza and Ukraine, involving countries backed by the United States, have demonstrated the limitations of the Western military-industrial base. Taiwan is experiencing delays in the supply of American weapons it needs in the event of a conflict with China.

According to the publication, these wars revealed "the limitations of the Western military-industrial base" as the United States faced a shortage of chips, equipment, and skilled workers.

Delays in supply

The WSJ quoted Eric Gomez, a defence analyst at the Cato Institute in Washington, as saying that at one point, the transfer of more than $20 billion worth of weapons systems to Taiwan was delayed due to supply disruptions.

For decades, Washington has been Taipei's most important supporter, supplying the Taiwanese armed forces with weapons to deter and defend against potential aggression from Beijing.

"The hard truth is that the current US defence industry base does not produce enough equipment and does not produce it in time to meet global demand," said Taiwan's Vice President Xiao Bik-him.

Western arms manufacturers are now focused on supplying more ammunition to Ukraine to help it close the gap with Russia.

The process of transferring weapons to Taiwan is delayed

"If there is a blockade and the war continues, Taiwan will eventually run out of weapons. Taiwan needs to be as independent as possible to be able to replenish its weapons systems," said former US Air Force officer Hermantes Lailari.

At the same time, the WSJ notes that even under normal circumstances, the process of transferring weapons to Taiwan is still delayed due to payment, production, and delivery.

For example, the delivery of 66 new F-16 fighter jets approved by the Donald Trump administration in 2019 will not be completed until 2026, the publication claims.

The US Department of Defence said that the Pentagon is currently exploring ways to speed up arms sales to other countries, including Taiwan.

"Speeding up the delivery of materiel to Taiwan remains a priority for the Department of Defence... But our challenge in meeting the needs of Taiwan - and other partners - is primarily due to the insufficient capacity of the defence industrial base," said spokesman John Sapple.