More than 1500 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman

More than 1,500 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

This was announced by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Administration Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET reports.

"Uman. As of today, a special regime of entry/exit and movement around the city has been introduced. In fact, the control procedures are the same as last year. We have slightly strengthened our technical capabilities. Our security and defence forces are working in an enhanced mode. Despite the warnings, we have already received more than 1,500 pilgrims," he said.

Taburets stressed that the whole range of measures being implemented is for the safety of local residents and visitors.

To recap, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Hasidim to refuse to come to Uman, Cherkasy region, to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, in 2024.