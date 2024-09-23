Air quality in Kyiv has normalized

As of 3:00 p.m. on September 23, the air quality in Kyiv has returned to normal.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the KCSA.

As noted, according to the Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City State Administration, there is a low level of pollution in the city, and all previous recommendations on restrictions on staying outside are canceled.

As reported, on the morning of September 23, 2024, a temporary deterioration in air quality was observed in Kyiv again.

Reference

The CAQI (Common Air Quality Index) is automatically generated based on several major pollutants: PM2.5 and PM10 (dust particles), SO2 (sulfur dioxide), NO2 (nitrogen dioxide), Ozone (ground-level ozone), and CO (carbon monoxide). The lower the CAQI score, the better the air quality.

As reported, in Kyiv, as of 3:30 p.m. on September 22, the air quality has returned to normal, with low levels of pollution. Also on September 22, it was reported that the air quality had deteriorated due to fires in ecosystems in Brovary and Vyshhorod districts of Kyiv region.

On the morning of September 20, the air pollution level in Kyiv was five times higher than normal.