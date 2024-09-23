Number of graves of Russian soldiers increased at cemetery in occupied Simferopol - media

As of the end of last week, a separate "military" cemetery in occupied Simferopol had more graves of Russian soldiers than ten days ago. Now there are 60 graves there.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Krym.Realii (a project of Radio Liberty).

This was reported to the publication by a resident of the city, whose name is not disclosed for security reasons.

In particular, on the military alley of the Abdal-1 cemetery, the occupiers allocated a new sector for the 200th military, and since last year it has been even more heavily guarded. There are already 60 graves there, whereas ten days ago there were 56, and last year - 20.

It is also stated that some liquidated soldiers born in Simferopol are buried next to the graves of their relatives. This happens at the Abdul-1 and Abdul-2 cemeteries.

At the same time, the occupiers, who call themselves "local authorities," do not provide any information about these victims. Neither the circumstances of death nor the place of death are reported.

According to the publication, burials from Kuibyshev Street on the way to the main entrance to the cemetery began to appear in late spring 2023. Earlier, from 2020 to February 24, 2022, the "defenders of Donbas" were buried in the general sector No. 127.