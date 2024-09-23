Almost 184 thousand Ukrainians have already been involved in Army of Restoration project

As of September 23, 2024, 183,695 Ukrainians have already joined the "Army of Restoration".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Employment Service.

Thus, as of September 23, 2024, the State Employment Service issued 183,695 referrals for community service, most of them in the Kharkiv region (28,851 referrals).

The regions with the largest number of unemployed people involved include Donetsk (21,902), Chernihiv (20,177), Kyiv (20,107), and Poltava (19,254) regions.

See more: Over 123 thousand Ukrainians have already joined ’Army of Restoration’. INFOGRAPHICS

As noted, a total of 19 regions have joined the Recovery Army project.

It is reported that UAH 1 billion 480 million has already been allocated to pay salaries for participation in the government's Recovery Army project.

Read more: US to allocate $700 million for humanitarian aid and energy restoration of Ukraine - Blinken

Types of work within the "Army of Restoration" project