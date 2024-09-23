RF troops tried to advance in areas of Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka - General Staff

Russian troops keep trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. To date, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 89 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to the General Staff, the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling - the settlements of Sosnivka, Bachivsk, Mezenivka, Oleksandrivka, and Novomykolaivka were affected. In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with GABs on the settlements of Buniakine, Richky, Volfyne, Hirky, Svoboda, Brusky, Nova Sloboda, Budivelne, Bondarivka.

The General Staff also emphasizes that today Russian aviation dropped three GABs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The occupiers also fired at Kursk region with MLRS and cannon artillery.

Situation in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the area of Lyptsi once.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction four times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Hlushkivka and Stelmakhivka.

The situation in the East

The General Staff informs that in the Lyman direction, enemy units do not stop attacking in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Dibrova, and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled six enemy attacks in this area, and six more battles are still ongoing.

Near Fedorivka in the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack.

"With the support of attack aircraft in the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out four attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyne, near the latter the fighting continues until now," the statement said.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk direction, the enemy actively used attack and bombing aircraft, and carried out 13 attacks. The enemy struck the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Viroliubivka and Kostiantynivka with GABs, and attacked near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka. Our defenders are giving a worthy rebuff, five attacks have been stopped, and seven more are ongoing.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 18 attempts to attack our defenders in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Orlivka and Marynivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught, all enemy attacks have been repelled," the General Staff added.

As reported, twelve firefights took place in the Kurakhove direction, where the invaders tried to advance in the areas of Tsukuryno, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Four battles are still ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops four times near Vuhledar and Pavlivka, where the battle is currently underway.

It is also noted that in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked near Novoandriivka, the assault was successfully repelled, the situation is under control.

Two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovske direction.

"At present, the enemy is not actively acting in other areas," the General Staff summarizes.