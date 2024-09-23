Large forest fire on area of 1581 hectares localized in Kharkiv region - SES

Firefighters have contained a large-scale forest fire in the Kharkiv region over an area of 1581 hectares. 33 vehicles and 103 rescuers are involved in firefighting.

This was announced during a briefing by Artem Astakhov, head of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the fire in the Velykobirske forestry of the Izium district of the Kharkiv region began on the afternoon of 17 September. On Sunday, 22 September, the fire was contained in an area of 1,581 hectares. The fire is being extinguished.

"33 vehicles and 103 rescuers from the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Poltava garrisons of the State Emergency Service, including two pyrotechnic crews, a local fire department from the village of Andriivka, a fire train, as well as 18 vehicles and 36 forestry workers, are involved in the firefighting operations," Astakhov said.

In addition, five more forest fires are currently being extinguished in the Kharkiv region in Izium and Chuhuiv districts.

In total, according to Astakhov, 561 fires broke out in natural ecosystems last week, 15 of which were forest fires. The flames destroyed an area of 2,300 hectares. Two people suffered burns.

It is known that 39 fires in open ecosystems were caused by the occupiers' shelling.

Earlier it was reported that almost a thousand hectares of forest in the Kharkiv region were engulfed in flames.