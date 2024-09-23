Stubb calls for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s long-range strikes against Russia: Putin must lose

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has called for Ukraine to be allowed to attack Russia with Western weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

He called on allies in the Global West, in particular the United States, to allow Ukraine to fight without "a hand tied behind its back" and to lift restrictions on strikes against Russia.

"We must continue to support Ukraine, starting with finance, starting with ammunition, starting with vehicles, and also allow Ukraine to use weapons as it sees fit, if it is in self-defence and within international rules," the Finnish leader said.

According to Stubb, Russia is an imperial power, and expansion is "in its DNA".

"So we need to convince Putin that there is no point in continuing this war, and I think Putin should lose both war and peace, because the only thing he understands is power. The main thing is to allow Ukraine to wage this war without any restrictions, and everything after that is secondary," he stressed, adding that greater freedom of action for Ukraine would bring "peace talks" closer.