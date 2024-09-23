Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia and region: Occupiers hit critical infrastructure facility, two people are wounded (updated)

Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region and the city of Zaporizhzhia today, 23 September.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at 16:49, an air alert was declared in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 16:51, it was reported that enemy tactical aircraft were active and threatening the Zaporizhzhia region. There was also a threat of guided aerial bombs being used in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Three police officers are wounded as result of Russian shelling of Staryi Saltiv

At 16:58, Fedorov wrote about the threat of ballistic missile attacks on the Zaporizhzhia region and other regions of Ukraine where air alert was declared.

At 17:00, the head of the UMA reported an explosion in the Zaporizhzhia region, and at 17:23, an explosion in Zaporizhzhia.

In turn, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target in Zaporizhzhia at 17.23.

Updated information

Later, Fedorov provided details of the Russian attack.

He noted that one of the strikes hit an open area in Zaporizhzhia district. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.



The second strike hit a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary, 2 people were wounded. Services are already working on the ground.