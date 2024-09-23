Ukrainian military detects 12 thousand targets weekly thanks to artificial intelligence - Defense Ministry

Thanks to the Avengers artificial intelligence platform developed by the Ministry of Defence's Innovation Centre, the Defence Forces automatically detect 12,000 pieces of enemy equipment every week. This result is achieved by automatically analysing video from drones and stationary cameras.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, thanks to the AI platform, operators can make decisions faster and more efficiently, and the risk of errors due to fatigue is reduced. This integration is already successfully operating in the VEZHA streaming module of the DELTA combat system.

"The Avengers platform, developed by the Defence Ministry's Innovation Centre, is unique in the world in terms of the amount of video data with enemy equipment. We continue to develop Avengers and other AI solutions to provide our military with an advantage. In the future, we plan to expand the platform's cloud capabilities and integrate AI solutions on drones," Chernohorenko said.

The Ministry of Defence also said that the Centre for Innovation continues to train the AI model of the Avengers platform on new data. This makes it possible to improve the quality of recognition of various enemy vehicles, even in difficult conditions, such as tanks hidden in forests or armoured personnel carriers moving on dirt roads.