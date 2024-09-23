Blinken: Over two years, partners have raised over $4 billion to restore Ukraine’s energy sector

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the G7 countries and other partners have raised more than $4 billion to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which Russia is trying to destroy.

This was announced on Monday, 23 September, by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a G7 Plus ministerial meeting in New York to support Ukraine's energy sector, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

"We, the G7 countries and other partners, have been working together over the past two years to mobilise resources for Ukraine, for its people, to provide them with the necessary energy and to ensure that the country can supply electricity to people," the Secretary of State said.

Blinken noted that over the past two years, following Russia's full-scale invasion, "the G7 plus countries have raised more than $4 billion. He added that this process is ongoing.

In particular, Blinken reminded that over the past month alone, Germany, the Netherlands and other countries have announced new contributions.

The head of US diplomacy also noted that in June this year, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the allocation of $500 million for energy needs, and last month the US allocated another $300 million, bringing America's contribution to the sector to $1.8 billion.

"These funds are important, but what really matters is that they are put to practical use and help our Ukrainian friends get through the months ahead," Blinken said.

According to the American official, Russian dictator Putin is trying to use energy and cold as a weapon in his efforts to conquer Ukraine. He noted that the upcoming winter will be difficult for Ukraine.

"We know that the upcoming winter will be difficult, so our countries are working together every day to give Ukraine what it needs to get through the winter," said the US chief of diplomacy.

According to Blinken, the ministerial meeting in New York will discuss the current situation and plans for the near term to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has been damaged by Russian strikes.