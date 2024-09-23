Denmark allocates more than EUR 16 million to Ukraine to support energy system

The Danish government will allocate DKK 130 million (over EUR 16 million) to support Ukraine's energy system, which Russia is trying to destroy.

This was announced by Danish Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard at a G7 Plus ministerial meeting in New York to support Ukraine's energy sector, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Denmark's contribution to the support of the Ukrainian energy system is one of the largest by this country.

"Putin's army is not only crossing the Ukrainian border, Russia is violating the rules of war with massive attacks on the Ukrainian electricity and heating system. Now winter is just around the corner, and many Ukrainian homes will be left without heat and light," the Danish minister said.

Aagaard added that "we have to do everything possible to make the Ukrainian energy system as strong as possible".

The Danish assistance is funded under a programme of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will, among other things, support emergency measures, equipment and spare parts to help restore security of supply.

The day before, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the G7 countries and other partners have raised more than $4 billion to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which Russia is trying to destroy.