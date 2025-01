On the evening of 23 September, the air defence forces destroyed an occupier's drone over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Another drone was shot down by the defenders of the skies over the Dnipropetrovsk region," Lysak said.

