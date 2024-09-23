Deputy Prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region is detained for bribe of USD 40 thousand - NABU. PHOTO

The NABU and SAPO exposed a deputy prosecutor of the Zaporizhzhia region for taking a bribe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press service.

"The official asked for $40,000 for changing the jurisdiction in the criminal proceedings, ensuring the cancellation of the seizure of property and not bringing the person to criminal responsibility," the statement said.

The prosecutor was caught red-handed while receiving the full amount of the bribe.

The issue of detention and serving a notice of suspicion under Part 4 Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being decided.

