Iranian President Pezeshkian says Tehran has never approved of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran had allegedly never approved of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

He said this during his participation in the UN General Assembly in New York, The Guardian reports, Censor.NET informs.

Pezeshkian also said that he was allegedly seeking "negotiations with the West" over Russia's war against Ukraine.

"We are ready to sit down with Europeans and Americans for dialogue and negotiations. We have never approved of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the Iranian president said.

The Iranian president also said that Tehran had not transferred ballistic missiles to Russia since the beginning of his presidency.

At the same time, Pezeshkian did not mention that his country supplies Russia with UAVs, which Moscow uses in its war against Ukraine.

See more: Iran unveils new version of "Shahed" and another ballistic missile at Tehran parade. PHOTO

Cooperation between Russia and Iran

As you know, Iran is actively supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine. In particular, Tehran supplies Russia with "Shahed" drones, which the aggressor country uses to attack Ukraine.

In addition, Iran supplies Russia with other weapons and ammunition.

Earlier, US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Robert Wood said that, according to Washington, Russia intends to raise the level of bilateral relations with Iran by concluding a comprehensive bilateral agreement. Earlier, Russia signed a similar agreement with North Korea.

Iran's supply of missiles to Russia

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources among American and European officials, reported that Iran had transferred its short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The White House said that Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia would mean a sharp escalation of the war in Ukraine. 10 September The United States imposes sanctions on Iranian airline Iran Air and Russian ships.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed deep concern over media reports that Iran had already transferred its ballistic missiles to Russia.

On 11 September, Sky News published satellite images of a vessel that transported about 220 short-range Fateh-360 ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia across the Caspian Sea.

Read more: Iran delays transfer of ballistic missile launchers to Russia - Reuters