Long-range strikes against Russia are incompatible with my personal position - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again opposed the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on military targets in Russia.

He said this before a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Scholz said that the German government had made "several decisions" regarding military support for Ukraine, "which are very clear to me." Among them is the fact that Germany will not cancel the restrictions on the range of firing.

"This (long-range strikes against Russia - Ed.) is not compatible with my personal position... We will not do this. And we have good reasons for that," he said.

Recently, Scholz once again opposed the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

He emphasized that it is now necessary to consider options for achieving peace in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine. "It's time to voice what the options are," he said.

