Over weekend, sappers of SES in Kyiv and region seized warheads of two X-101 missiles. PHOTOS
Over the weekend of September 21-22, sappers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted demining in Kyiv and Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mobile Rescue Center of the SES of Ukraine.
During the work, experts seized a large number of dangerous explosive devices:
- three artillery shells of different caliber,
- two mortar shells,
- a hand-held defense grenade
- an anti-personnel fragmentation strike-time-fused high-explosive shell and
- warheads of two X-101 missiles.
It is noted that all the found explosive items were seized and safely transported for further destruction. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
Due to the increase in the number of explosive devices, the SES urged to follow the following recommendations:
- "If you find a suspicious object, immediately report it by calling 101,
- Do not approach or touch dangerous items .
- Avoid areas where there may be explosive remnants, especially after shelling or hostilities.