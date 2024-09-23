Four people injured as result of Russian shelling of Sumy region

During the day, the Russians fired 89 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 215 explosions were recorded.

In particular, they were shelled:

Velyka Pysarivka community: Russians dropped 6 mines on the territory of the community. There was also a tank shelling (6 explosions), the dropping of explosive devices from UAVs (5 explosions), and artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Richky community: a GAB was launched (2 explosions).

Shalyhyne community: the enemy fired from artillery (5 explosions), mortars (5 explosions) and launched a GAB (3 explosions).

Esman community: mortar shelling (17 explosions), artillery shelling (5 explosions), and shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Krasnopillia community: Russians fired from artillery (38 explosions), resulting in 1 civilian being injured . There were also explosive device drops from UAVs (3 explosions), mortar attacks (16 explosions), MLRS attacks (6 explosions), and FPV drone attacks (2 explosions).

Myropillia community: a shelling with the use of an FPV drone (1 explosion) was carried out, as a result of which a regular bus was damaged and 2 civilians were injured.

Nova Sloboda community: Russians dropped 2 mines and 16 explosive devices on the territory of the community.

Buryn community: mortar shelling (3 explosions), dropping of explosive devices from a UAV (2 explosions).

Putivl community: the launch of a GAB was recorded (8 explosions).

Druzhba community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (5 explosions).

Khotyn community: Russians fired from artillery (15 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: launch of a GAB (1 explosion), shelling with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: an attack was made with a GAB (2 explosions).

Trostianets community: the enemy attacked with MLRS (1 explosion).

Svesa community: there were attacks with the use of FPV drones (9 explosions).

Kyrykivka community: shelling with the use of FPV drones (5 explosions).

Yunakivka community: shelling with the use of FPV drones was recorded (1 explosion).

Seredyna-Buda community: Russians fired from artillery (7 explosions).

Vorozhba community: an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (1 explosion).

