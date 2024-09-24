Ukraine should accept that some territories will be temporarily under Russian occupation - Pavel

Czech leader Petr Pavel said that Ukraine should be realistic about its prospects for returning the territories occupied by Russia.

Pavel said this in an interview with the New York Times, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Czech president, Ukraine must accept that some of its territories will remain temporarily under Russian occupation.

"The most likely outcome of the war will be that part of the Ukrainian territory will be temporarily under Russian occupation," Pavel said.

The Czech leader added that this "temporary" state could last for years.

Pavel noted that in the current situation, we cannot talk about the defeat of Ukraine or the defeat of Russia.

"Talking about the defeat of Ukraine or the defeat of Russia is simply not going to happen. So the end will be somewhere in the middle," the Czech president said.

He also said that there are "a number of examples" of territories that were temporarily held by Russia, but later managed to regain their independence. However, Pavel did not specify which countries he was referring to.

The NYT writes that Paul was probably referring to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. These Baltic countries were under Soviet occupation for 50 years. In 1991, the Baltic states regained their independence and sovereignty after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Earlier, Petr Pavel stated that, in his opinion, it is currently an unrealistic task for Ukraine to recapture all the territory occupied by the aggressor country Russia.

