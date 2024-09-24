1 person is killed and 2 others are wounded as result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia
On 23 September, one person died as a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
He said that the Russians had attacked a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished.
Preliminary, without casualties.
Russian troops also struck a residential area. Preliminary, one person was killed and two were wounded. At least two private houses were destroyed.
Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia region
Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that on the evening of 23 September, explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia region.
At 22:52, Ivan Fedorov reported repeated explosions.
On 23 September in the afternoon, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region. The Russians hit a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Two people were injured.
In the evening of 22 September, Russian occupants also attacked Zaporizhzhia. As of 23 September, 22 people were reported injured, including a 15-year-old boy.