66 "Shaheds" out of 81 were destroyed, another 13 were lost locally - Air Force

On the night of Tuesday, 24 September 2024, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine using missiles and attack drones.

What did the enemy use to hit Ukraine?

As noted, in the period from 20.00 on 23.09 to 07.00 on 24.09, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 85 enemy air attack means:

one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from Rostov region;

two Kh-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Bryansk region;

one missile (type to be determined) from Kursk region;

81 "Shahed" strike UAVs from the Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk areas.

"The main direction of the attack is in the north and centre of Ukraine," the Air Force said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces.

What did our air defence manage to shoot down?

As noted, 66 enemy attack UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions as a result of an air battle. Another 13 enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine as a result of active counteraction by the Defence Forces.

"If suspicious objects resembling drones are detected, we warn citizens not to take any action on their own, but to immediately notify law enforcement or the local military administration," the Air Force said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the evening of Monday, 23 September, Russian invaders launched Shahed attack drones at Ukraine from the northern and southern directions. In the morning, it became known that the Russians had massively attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" drones, and explosions were heard in a number of regions.

It was also reported that at night the enemy attacked Poltava region with a UAV, damaging energy infrastructure and residential buildings.