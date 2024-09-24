The Russian occupation forces may cut off the 72nd separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which has been defending Vuhledar in Donetsk region for 20 months.

According to Censor.NET, this was written by Forbes analyst David Axe.

In January and February 2023, the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade defeated an enemy army twice its size in the area of Vuhledar. Since then, Vuhledar and its surroundings have been defended by Ukrainian defenders from this brigade. However, the brigade, which consists of about 2,000 soldiers, is on the verge of exhaustion due to the prolonged fighting.

For almost two years, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been trying to force the enemy 40th Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces out of Vuhledar.

Analyst Axe notes that fighting is currently slowing down in many other parts of the frontline in Ukraine. But in the area of Vuhledar, they may, on the contrary, accelerate. In particular, this is confirmed by the Ukrainian analytical group Frontelligence Insight.

The mined roads and fields around this city in Donetsk region have become a death trap for Russians advancing in armoured vehicles, motorcycles and golf carts. Ukrainian defenders also often destroy most of the occupiers with mines, drones, artillery and anti-tank missiles. However, the roads through Vodiane, a few miles to the north, are less dangerous. It is here that the Russians advance under the cover of warplanes, delivering powerful bombing strikes.

"The 72nd Mechanised Brigade is quite well equipped with T-64 tanks, BMP-2 fighting vehicles and M-109 howitzers. But even the best-equipped brigade cannot hold the line forever, and two years is a long time to fight without a break," Axe writes in his article.

As a reminder, according to DeepState analysts, as of 23 September, the enemy advanced near New York, Tsukuryno, Hirnyk, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Toretsk.