Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 71.8 million for mailing summonses - media

The government has allocated UAH 71.8 million for the centralised printing of 900,000 summonses by the end of the year.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by documents available to the UP.

The decision was made on 24 September at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"In order to strengthen the defence capability of the state, to allocate UAH 71,820 thousand to the Ministry of Defence for the centralised printing of summonses for a reservist or person liable for military service to a district (city) territorial centre for recruitment and social support or its department, which are formed using the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons liable for military service and reservists, and for sending these summonses to persons liable for military service and reservists by means of postal services by registered mail with an inventory of the enclosures," the order says.

Read more: Delivery of summonses to be automated in Ukraine - Ministry of Defence

The explanatory note of the Ministry of Economy states that it is planned to print 300,000 summonses per month. The Ministry of Finance is instructed to allocate funds from the state budget reserve fund.

A report on the use of these funds must be submitted to the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance and the State Treasury Service by 28 December 2024.

Read more: Ukraine halts drafting of limitedly fit men under 25: it is possible only with written consent