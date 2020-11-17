Clashes broke out at Verkhovna Rada, entrepreneurs try to break into building. VIDEO&PHOTOS

There were no detentions near the Verkhovna Rada building yet, the information about the victims is being clarified.

As reported by Censor.NET.

On November 17, after MPs failed to adopt the bill on cash registers, clashes broke out near the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine between the police and businessmen who tried to break into the parliament building.

According to the source, after the failure to adopt the bill on cash registers, entrepreneurs made an attempt to a breakthrough in the parliament building. However, the police are still holding back the onslaught of people.

