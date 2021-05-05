Ukraine sends note to OSCE SMM over shelling of hospital in Krasnohorivka. PHOTOS

Following the terrorist act committed by the Russian-occupation forces on May 4, shelling a central hospital in Krasnohorivka town, the Ukrainian side of the JCCC gathered the relevant evidence and sent a note to the chief monitor of the OSCE SMM.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The shelling of civilian infrastructure is a gross violation of international humanitarian law. Aimed attacks on populated localities destabilize the situation near the line of contact and endanger the lives of civilians. The Russian Federation does not need peace in Ukraine, it is doing everything possible to continue hostilities and aggravate the situation in eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian side of the JCCC gathered the relevant evidence upon the shelling and sent a note to the chief monitor of the OSCE SMM," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As reported, at 11:30 p.m. on May 4, in violation of all humanitarian law norms, Russian-terrorist forces shelled the town of Krasnohorivka, damaging a hospital and neighboring buildings that were blacked out. An ambulance was also damaged in the shelling. Forty-five civilians were being treated at the hospital during the shelling. Fortunately, no one was injured.

National Police qualified the shelling of the hospital in Krasnohorivka town, Donetsk region, as an act of terrorism under Part 1 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

































