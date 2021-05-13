News Photo • Car Accident

Two journalists killed in road accident in Poltava region. PHOTOS

Two journalists have been killed in a car and truck collision on the Reshetylivka-Dnipro highway near the village of Hayove, Poltava region, the media liaisons department of the Poltava regional police has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The driver and passenger of a Toyota were killed in the accident. The deceased men are residents of Poltava who worked as journalists for a Ukrainian television channel.

According to the Poltavshchyna online news site, they are journalists of the NTN television channel.

