Ukraine expects next batch of Pfizer vaccine on June 7 - Liashko. PHOTOS

Ukraine expects the next batch of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines as part of the global COVAX Facility on June 7.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Deputy Health Minister, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said this at the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Digitalization" on Tuesday, May 18.

"We expect the next delivery of mRNA vaccines as part of the global facility on June 7," Liashko said.

He has reminded that almost 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Ukraine this week.

As reported, on Tuesday, UNICEF delivered to Ukraine a new batch of 122,850 doses of Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech against COVID-19 as part of the global COVAX Facility. By the end of the week, UNICEF will deliver 473,850 doses of the vaccine to Ukraine, as well a solution for injection.

Earlier, under the Global COVAX Facility, Ukraine received 117,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 367,200 doses of AstraZeneca-SKBio vaccines, manufactured by SK Bioscience, South Korea, as well as about 140,000 syringes for mixing up the vaccine with diluent and injections and over 1,300 safety boxes for their disposal.





