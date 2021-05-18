British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry. PHOTOS

Сегодня к одному из причалов Одесского морского вокзала пришвартовался патрульный корабль прибрежной зоны Королевского флота Великобритании OPV Trent.

Censor.NET reports citing ArmiaInform.

According to the statement, during the visit of this vessel to Ukraine, it is planned to conduct joint training with Ukrainian naval sailors on board, as well as to conduct joint training at sea of ​​the PASSEX type.

OPV Trent is a brand new ship that entered the Royal Navy in August 2020.

