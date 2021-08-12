SBU uncovers two drug trafficking schemes. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked two international drug trafficking channels used by smugglers to bring into Ukraine narcotics concealed in wholesale batches of medicines and cosmetics.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Law enforcers have exposed two drug couriers at the customs post in Boryspil International Airport. The perpetrators attempted to smuggle into Ukraine a consignment of pseudoephedrine, a precursor used in underground drug labs to produce methamphetamine.

To conceal the illegal operation, the dealers told customs officers they were carrying medicines. After the batches were hipped, the attackers would sell the precursors through their own dealer network.

Read more: Ex-Judge Chaus Has Victim Status In Kidnapping Case - Lawyer







