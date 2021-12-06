Zelenskyi visits front line in eastern Ukraine. PHOTOS
As reported by Censor.NET.
The head of state wished Ukraine's defenders to take care of themselves so that they could later tell their descendants about the heroism of the Ukrainian army.
"I am confident that with people like you, we will definitely win," Zelenskyi said.
In addition, Zelenskyi got acquainted with the operational situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation and inspected the command post of a brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The head of state talked to the service members and presented them with valuable gifts. He presented state awards to five defenders.
Також президент вручив п'ятьом військовослужбовцям державні нагороди.
"Маю честь сьогодні бути разом з вами. Дякую вам за те, що захищаєте суверенітет і територіальну цілісність України", – зазначив Зеленський. "Переконаний, що з такими людьми, як ви, ми обов'язково переможемо", – наголосив президент.