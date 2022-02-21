Enemy shell hits gas station in Shchastia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A gas station in the town of Shchastia in Ukraine's Luhansk region caught fire and exploded after it came under shellfire from the temporarily occupied territory.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"A gas station caught fire and exploded after militants shelled the town of Shchastia from the occupied territory," he said, posting a respective photo.

Between 09:00 and 12:00 on February 21, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation, Russian-backed forces launched 13 attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities in the settlements of Hnutove, Avdiivka, Vrubivka, Stanytsia Luhanska, Novoluhanske, and Shchastia.

