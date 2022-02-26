Two Russian occupiers taken prisoner during battles for Chernihiv. One of them is chief of unit staff. PHOTO

The Armed Forces and the Guards captured two Russian servicemen during the battles for Chernihiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the National Guard.

"During the battles for Chernihiv as a result of a lightning attack together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine managed to return to their positions and capture two Russian occupiers who did not even have time to react to what happened, were very confused and forced to surrender. to save his life. One of them is the chief of staff of unit 41659, "the statement reads.

Read more: Russian militaries fired at passenger bus on Izium-Kharkiv highway, 1 person died, 14 are injured







