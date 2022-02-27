Kyiv: saboteurs tried to blow up building near Dnipro embankment. PHOTO

In Kyiv, a sabotage group attempted a terrorist attack on the RiverStone residential complex.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced on Facebook by the adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko.

According to him, the vigilant inhabitant of Kyiv reported that some man with a beard left a backpack in RiverStone residential complex (Dnieper embankment, 14 - ed.). Officers of the National Police and the Ministry of Defense found an explosive in the backpack.

It was established on cameras that the employee of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation mined it for the purpose of act of terrorism.

"In total, there were three in the sabotage group. We are currently catching two. It is a pity that they weren't shot down when trying to escape," Gerashchenko stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on February 26, a group of saboteurs was killed in an attempt to break through a checkpoint in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv.

According to Gerashchenko, "a group of Russian-fascist saboteurs was killed when police and the Armed Forces tried to break through the checkpoint."