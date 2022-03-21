Russian invaders kidnap four journalists in Melitopol. PHOTOS

Russian invaders kidnapped four journalists from their homes in Melitopol early on March 21.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the statement, on March 21, gunmen came to the home of MV-holding journalists - publisher Mykhailo Kumok, editor Yevhenia Borian and journalists Yulia Olkhovska and Liubov Chaika - and drove them away.

Kateryna Danylina-Levochko, a Zaporizhia-based journalist and correspondent of the Industrial Zaporizhia news outlet, also reported the abduction. Tetiana Kumok, Mykhailo Kumok's daughter, also wrote about her father's abduction on social media.

