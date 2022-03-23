Kyiv suburbs at night struck with forbidden phosphorous bombs. PHOTO

Last night, the occupiers struck banned phosphorous bombs on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv.

The mayor of the city Alexander Markushin reports about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, March 22, late in the evening, the Russian occupiers used banned phosphate munitions over the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv. The approximate area of destruction is Gostomel-Irpin," he wrote.

Markushin noted that the use of such weapons is prohibited by the 1949 Geneva Convention and is a crime against humanity.

See more: Russian aviation drops two powerful bombs on Mariupol on Tuesday. PHOTO





