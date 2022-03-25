Enemy shells Zolote with Grad systems. PHOTO

Russian invaders have shelled the town of Zolote, Luhansk Region, with the Grad multiple rocket launcher systems.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"This morning Zolote residents have again experienced the ‘Russian world’. The Russian military shelled the city with the Grad systems. Casualties and destructions are yet to be reported," Haidai wrote.

Over the past day, heavy battles have been underway in Luhansk Region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are attempting to push Russians away from Popasna and Rubizhne, where the enemy gained a foothold on the outskirts of settlements. Meanwhile, Russian invaders continue to shell residential areas.

A reminder that, on February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, starting a war. Russian troops are shelling and destroying the key infrastructure facilities, launching missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians.

