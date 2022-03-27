Russia's responsibility for crimes against Ukraine must become inevitable and as severe as possible, - Zelensky. PHOTO

Russia must not avoid responsibility for all the crimes committed by its occupying forces since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

As reported on Facebook by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, informed by Censor.NET

"Everyone on the planet needs to know what Russia is doing. The responsibility for crimes against the Ukrainian people will become inevitable and as strict as possible for the Russian military", the head of state said.



















Watch more: Russian occupiers used the Buratino flamethrower in the Kharkiv region. VIDEO