After the defeat of occupants in Trostyanets by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the commander of the 13th Tank Regiment, which was part of the Kantemyrovskaya Division, shot himself and the commander of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Western Military District was removed from his post.

"The consequences of the Ukrainian military's liberation of Trostyanets in the Sumy region and the defeat of the Kantemyrovskaya Tank Division have become known. Last night the Chief Directorate of Intelligence reported that the commander of the 13th tank regiment, which was part of the Kantermyrovska Division, had shot himself.

So, the 13th regiment number turned out to be unlucky for a Russian officer. Just like the number 200 for the separate Russian motorized rifle brigade, which the Kholodnyy Yar army defeated and partially were made "200" in the Kharkiv direction.

Also, Lieutenant General Sergey Kisel, commander of the 1st Tank Army (military unit 11161, Bakovka) of the Western Military District, was removed from his post. The 1st Tank Army includes the notoriously "elite" Kantemyrovskaya Division. It is noted that Kisel was dismissed because of the huge losses and the failure of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We do not exclude that the escape of the Russian army from Trostyanets was the last straw. It was no longer possible for the Russian authorities to turn a blind eye to the poor leadership of the troops," the report says.

