Russian occupants shot a family in a car in Kharkiv region, among the dead is a three-year-old child - Prosecutor's Office. PHOTO

In Izium district, Kharkiv region, a car with a dead family - parents and a three-year-old child - was found shot by invaders.

According to Censor.NЕТ, the press service of the Kharkiv regional Prosecutor's Office reported this in Тelegram .

"On March 27, 2022, a damaged Honda CR-V car was found on the highway between the villages of Shevelivka and the village of Husarivka in the Izium district. A dead family was found in the car: a woman, a man and a 3-year-old child. where the family was, " the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was initiated.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

