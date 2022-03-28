Slovenia's interim Charge d'Affaires begins work in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Chargé d'Affaires of Slovenia in Ukraine Boštjan Lesjak has arrived in Kyiv and is starting work

This is stated in the message of the Slovenian Foreign Ministry on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"The city is empty, alarms and explosions can be heard in the distance, and in the end, the lives of those who remained in the capital are going well," the diplomat was quoted as saying upon arrival.

The tweet is illustrated with photos of Lesjak raising the flags of Slovenia and the European Union near the Slovenian Embassy in Kyiv.

Earlier, Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichotski said that in addition to him, the diplomatic corps in Kyiv was represented by Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Jagmur Ahmet Guldere and Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas.

The Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Janši, together with the Prime Ministers of Poland, Mateusz Morawecki, and the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Peter Fiala, visited Kyiv on 15 March.

According to the ministry, Slovenian Ambassador to Ukraine Tomaž Mentsin, who left Kyiv at the beginning of the war, continues his work from Rzeszów on the Polish-Ukrainian border, where many other ambassadors accredited to Ukraine also work.